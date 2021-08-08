Irvin Medina had two hits and Jason Brewer blasted a home run to lead Stoughton to a 5-3 win over Utica in the Home Talent Southeast Section regular season finale on Saturday, Aug. 7, at Utica Fest.
With the win, Stoughton (9-1) locks up the No. 1 seed in the Southeast Section playoffs that start on Sunday, Aug. 15. Stoughton will host Evansville on Aug. 15 at Norse Park.
Utica scored one run in the second inning to take an early lead. Stoughton tied the game with one run in the third. The Merchants broke the game open with a three-run fifth.
Utica scored two runs in the sixth to cut the Merchants’ lead to 4-3. Utica’s Ben Hildenbrandt went 1-for-3 and finished the season as the batting champion after hitting .500.
Stoughton’s Andres Moreno went 2-for-4 and Medina finished 2-for-5. Medina for the Merchants finished second in hitting with a .476 average. The Merchants added one run in the seventh to seal the win.
Stoughton will host Monetllo in the HTL Night League playoffs at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Norse Park. The Merchants are 5-1 in the Night League where theory also earned the top playoff seed.