Stoughton, WI (53589)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.