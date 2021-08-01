By Ryan Nyhagen’s standards, his bloop RBI single to right field in the seventh inning of a Home Talent League game wasn’t a heroic play at Norse Park on Sunday, AUg. 1, but it gave Stoughton the late-game spark they needed.
The Merchants entered the bottom of the inning clinging to a one-run lead. After Irvin Medina walked to lead off the seventh, Caleb Broege had a sacrifice bunt to move Medina into scoring position. Yonardo Herdanez then singled to left. Nyhagen followed with an RBI single to right to score Medina to give the Merchants a two-run lead. That hit helped propel Stoughton to an 8-4 win over McFarland.
“It wasn’t hit well, but it found the Bermuda Triangle in between the right fielder, second baseman and first baseman,” Nyhagen said. “It was nice for us to get a little bit of a cushion because they have some big bats in the middle of their lineup, and one swing could change the course of the game.”
Julian Edwards knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly and Jason Brewer ripped an RBI double to right center to score Nyhagen in the seventh to give the Merchants all the insurance runs they would need.
“That was a huge cherry on the top of that big inning,” Nyhagen said of Brewer’s RBI double.
The win by Stoughton (8-1) moved the Merchants into sole possession of first place in the Southeast Section and in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Jefferson (7-2) now trails Stoughton by one game with one game left in the regular season. Stoughton will play at Utica at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, during Utica Fest.
“Home field advantage is huge,” Nyhagen said. “If they (Jefferson) didn’t drop a game we would have to go through them to get to the Final Four. Playing on a field you play on all the time and are comfortable on is huge.”
Stoughton manager Dale Seffens said it’s an unexpected surprise to be in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed after Utica beat Jefferson.
Nyhagen is coming back from a pulled quad injury. He injured his quad in the second game of the season against Albion. He has been battling the nagging injury and sat out the Fort Atkinson game. He had a second week off when the Merchants had a bye last week.
“I sat out Fort Atkinson because I knew we had a bye last week to get myself a little bit of rest time and get my body right going into the playoffs. My body felt much better, and I just need to get more batting practice.”
Medina reached the bases three times and went 1-for-2 with two walks. Herdanez went 1-for-2 with two RBI.
Early on, it looked like McFarland would be up to the challenge of upsetting the Merchants. McFarland scored three runs in the first off Stoughton pitcher Ben Riffle.
McFarland’s Will Reincke singled leading off the first. Riffle then walked McFarland’s Austin Miller. McFarland’s Xavier Schreiber then lined a two-run single. Noah Punzel then knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly to give the Muskies a 3-0 lead.
In the bottom of the first, Medina walked and then stole second. Herdanez delivered an RBI single to cut the Muskies’ lead to 3-1.
Broege beat out an infield single to knock in a run in the bottom of the third. Stoughton scored on a passed ball to slice the Muskies’ lead to 4-3. McFarland committed four errors in the game.
In the fifth, Medina singled and later scored to tie the game at 4 when Broege reached on an error. Herdanez hit a sacrifice fly to center to score the go-ahead run to give the Merchants a 5-4 lead.
Riffle pitched 6 ⅔ innings and gave up four runs on six hits to get the win. He struck out four and walked two.
“I have confidence in Ben,” Seffens said. “He has had some starts like that over the years, and I have confidence that he will come back and figure it out and he did today.”
The Merchants finished with six hits.
Seffens said it helped to get a couple at-bats under their belt against McFarland’s Ian Schildgen before breaking through with a three-run seventh.
“We have a lot of guys who have been missing some games so they don’t get some at-bats,” Seffens said. “The more at-bats you get the better off you will be. We are getting good at coming from behind. I don’t like doing it, but it’s happened quite a bit here lately. I have to hand it to the guys for not cashing in all the time and hanging in there.”
Nyhagen looks forward to playing Utica during Utica Fest.
“It’s a nice rivalry between us and Utica because we know a lot of the guys over there,” he said. “It’s also fun playing in front of a big crowd before we go into the playoffs and the games have a little more pressure on them.”