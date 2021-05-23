Stoughton senior Caylie Kotlowski isn’t a fan of being forced to golf with the flag and pin in on each green.
That was the situation she faced in her final round at the WIAA alternate fall state tournament on Tuesday, May 18, at the Meadow Valleys Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler. Kotlowski beat DePere’s Jolie Guyette for third at the state tournament after shooting a 5-over-par 77. Her two-day score of 11-over-par 155 was one stroke away from forcing a playoff with Middleton’s Ellie Frisch for a state runner-up finish. Frisch clinched second by nailing a 6-foot putt for par on No. 18. Kotlowski took third place after edging Guyette on a scorecard tiebreaker.
“I gave it my all,” Kotlowski said. “I played hard until the last couple of holes. There’s nothing else I could have done. There is nothing where I would want to go out and say I would want to play this shot differently. I just didn’t execute it perfectly or how I wanted it to.”
However, with several close putts, including one from 22-feet she just missed for birdie on No. 10, she wished she could have taken the putt with the flag pulled. Yet, because of COVID-19 procedures, players were required to putt with the flag in. Kotlowski posted a birdie on the 428-yard No. 4 and parred 12 holes.
“I would love to take the flags out,” Kotlowski said. “At my old course you can take them out so I’m taking them out as much as we can.”
Kotlowski, a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay commit and a three-time state qualifier, took fourth at state in 2019 and 34th last season. Bay Port’s Jo Baranczyk captured the individual state championship with a 1-under-par 143, 11 strokes ahead of runner-up Frisch. It marked the third state title for Baranczyk. It was a battle for second place, and four golfers finished within two shots of the state runner-up finish.
“I had no idea I was a shot back,” she said. “I knew I had to par out. Some things just happen. Some putts didn’t fall. The one thing that kept me (behind) today was my putting. I had a decent amount of three putts. If I didn’t have that I’d be sitting a little lower.”
Kotlowski had several putts in her final round of prep golf roll within a foot or two of the pin. She entered the final two holes one shot behind Middleton senior Glenna Sanderson for third place.
She closed with a bogey on No. 17 and a bogey on No. 18. On No. 17, she had an 8-foot putt for birdie that rolled just left of the hole and left a 5-foot putt for par that came up short.
“I thought the pace was good because I have been leaving everything short today and the last two days,” Kotlowski said. “It wasn’t a great feeling, but I knew I had to get it at least to the hole to give it a chance.”
The angulated greens on a windy day posed a challenge. She adapted to the windy conditions.
Kotlowski said the greens on each hole have more of a slope than on other courses she practices on.
“I think the reason I left them short is because I have played on faster greens,” she said. “You have to know a good line, otherwise you will be five feet to the left or right. It may look downhill, but it was good uphill.”
After posting a bogey on No. 1, Kotlowski found her rhythm, parring six of the next seven holes, including a span of four straight pars. The most difficult hole she faced was No. 9, one she double bogeyed.
“Even for professional golfers these greens are not the easiest to read,” Stoughton coach Seth Peterson said. “You just have to pick your line and go for it.”
She opened the back nine well, reeling off four straight pars.
“I was striking the ball a lot better and felt really good about all of my shots into the green,” Kotlowski said. “If I missed it wasn’t by much. My iron shots were a lot better today.”
Peterson, Kotlowski’s uncle, was excited with how she battled to a top-three finish in the final round.
“There were some iron shots that she hit really well that got on the green and gave her a chance to roll in a birdie,” he said.
Peterson said Kotlowski was solid from five feet to the green.
“That saved her a ton of strokes,” he said. “Overall, she did what she needed to do and performed really well. This is her best finish at state. She really stayed focused and put together a really good state showing.”
She will join her cousin Myrana Kotlowski as Stoughton graduates golfing in college. Myranda, who took fifth at the DIvision 1 state tournament in 2019, is on the women’s golf team at Colorado Mesa University.
Peterson said he enjoyed walking the course and spending time with his niece on the golf course this spring.
“I love golf and enjoy the sport,” he said. “It’s been a passion of mine for years and years. To be able to share that with her, be able to be with her throughout this whole season, encourage her and walk this season with her has been wonderful.”