Stoughton senior Steven Benoy called out Madison Memorial’s Gokul Kamath when his cell phone ringer went off for the second time during the second set of a WIAA Division 1 sectional quarterfinal match on Wednesday, June 9, at Quann Park in Madison.
The match was stopped for about 10 minutes and instead of Kamath being disqualified on a game penalty for having his cell phone go off, one point was awarded to Benoy. Kamath came back to defeat Benoy 6-1, 6-3.
Benoy recalled a lesson he learned in tennis camps taught by former Stoughton coach Ryan Reischel, who now coaches the Sun Prairie High School team.
“He always emphasized that you can’t go on your phone,” Benoy said. “First it’s a warning and second it’s a game penalty. He drilled that into our heads. When I saw Gokul go on his phone, I was trying to get the attention of my coach and the line judge because I knew the rule and it was supposed to be a game penalty. Somehow it ended up only being a point penalty. I don’t know if the rules have changed. I was rest assured knowing it was the game. I used that point as momentum.”
After heartbreaking sectional losses both Benoy (10-10) at No. 1 singles and the Vikings’ No. 1 doubles team of sophomore Max Dugan and junior Hayden Schreier (15-4) were named as WIAA Division 1 state special qualifiers.
Benoy will play Kamath in a rematch in a first-round state match at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 17 at the YMCA Menards Tennis Center in Eau Claire. Dugan and Schreier will play Eau Claire Memorial seniors Ryan Hayes and Tommy Peterson June 17 at Eau Claire Memorial High School.
Stoughton sophomore Connor Lyons finished third in the sectional at No. 2 singles. In the third-place match, Lyons defeated Walworth/Big Foot’s Nolan Peyer in three sets 2-6, 6-1, 10-8. In a semifinal match, Lyons lost to Madison West’s Mason Dean 6-1, 6-4.
In the sectional, Benoy was strong at hitting overhead shots most of the match. He did have a chance to put away two points in the second set on overheads that came up short.
“I normally don’t like to make excuses, but with how hot it is definitely fatigue set in,” he said. “Sometimes when you hit the balls that are that easy in front of the net your head goes racing. Sometimes the easiest shots end up being the hardest. You really have to focus on the fundamentals when you have those shots. I got careless on that part.”
Dugan and Schreier, the Badger South Conference champions at No. 1 doubles, lost a sectional quarterfinal match to Monona Grove seniors Henry Walsh and Lance Nelson 7-5, 6-1. The Vikings’ No. 1 doubles tandem had previously beaten two of the top three seeds at the sectional.
“I think Monona Grove just had a good strategy coming up to the net, and they were the more aggressive team,” Schreier said. “We could have hit smart shots at the net. Don’t try to hit a winner right away. We had to make them hit the ball and volley back to set us up for the next point.”
Dugan said beating Madison Memorial, Madison West and winning a conference title were highlights he will remember.
After winning No. 1 doubles matches against Madison Memorial and Madison West, Dugan said that is when he thought they could become state qualifiers.
Both Benoy and the No. 1 doubles team will have the opportunity to make more of a lasting impression at state.
Benoy said he will remember his teammates the most.
“With such a small team we felt extremely close like a small family,” Benoy said. “We got to share the last month and a half together. I’m definitely going to miss my teammates and the bond we created.”
Benoy will play tennis next year at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota. He is expected to play both singles and doubles next season.
Benoy said this is the strongest boys tennis team he has been a member of during his career with the Vikings.
“This team I don’t think can be matched for quite some time,” he said. “We had a lot of potential. Hopefully, this team can show what we have at state.”