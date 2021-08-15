The key to building successful teams for many coaches is to have a strong core down the middle.
That will be the case for this year’s Stoughton boys soccer team.
Stoughton coach Justin Packard said Stoughton will be strong down the center of the pitch in the midfield and back line.
“We understand that we are a young team and will struggle against teams with more size, speed and experience,” Packard said. “We will look to create chances through a bit more technical play and passing than years past. We will have to outwork and out-hustle teams to be successful.”
Stoughton is coming off a season in which they finished 4-7 in the alternate fall season last spring. The Vikings return nine letterwinners and five starters, including sophomore midfielder Elijah Hartberg who scored two goals last spring.
“Elijah is one of our most technically gifted players with a high motor, excellent speed and a tireless work ethic,” Packard said.
Packard said Hartberg is at home as the engine of the team setting up teammates and scoring chances with urgency.
Stoughton returns three key cogs to its defense led by senior center back Zach Caudle, senior Marco Cortes-Lema, who filled in at outside back last year because of injuries on the team, junior Daniel Knoploh who is expected to play center back and midfielder and junior outside back Tristen Barton.
Packard said Cortes-Lema had a stellar season playing a position he had never played before and he was named the team’s most valuable defensive player last season. Packard plans to shift Cortes-Lema to the outside as a forward.
“This season we hope to take advantage of Marco’s explosiveness and speed by getting him into his more natural position as an attacker,” he said. “Marco understands this is his last season in Stoughton, and his urgency and desire to perform at a high level is obvious to everyone on the team.”
Packard said Caudle anchors the Vikings’ back line.
“He’s a great player in the air and can handle fast players through the middle,” he said. “Our defense goes as Zach goes.”
Barton missed most of last season with an injury, but the Vikings are relying on him to help solidify the defense.
“Tristen is a great athlete with explosive speed and change of direction,” Packard said. “We’re looking forward to getting him some valuable reps in training to see if he’s ready for a starting role on defense.”
Packard said the sky is the limit for Barton as a defender.
“I can easily see him giving opposing attackers headaches for the next two years,” he said.
Senior Ethan Peterson takes over at goalkeeper for Steven Benoy.
Packard said Peterson is quick and decisive as a keeper.
“He is very aggressive and confident coming off his line and is constantly attacking the ball,” Packard said. “His instincts always put him in a good position to make a play on the ball.”
The other players back are senior forward Ramsey Winton and junior midfielders Charlie Mehring and Luke Thorson.
Mehring played as a forward last season out of need, Packard said.
“We hope to use his solid ball distribution skills in that role this season,” he said.
Three newcomers the Vikings are counting on are junior Jack Kicera (forward), sophomore ANdres Gausman (defender) and sophomore Noah Tiede (midfielder).
There is a new Badger Conference shuffle with the league being divided into East-West conferences. Stoughton will compete in the Badger East with rivals Oregon and Monona Grove. Oregon won three straight former Badger South Conference championships. There wasn’t a conference season last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet. Oregon will be the favorite to win the conference title this season. The Panthers reached the sectional semifinal and lost to Madison West in the spring.
Packard said Monona Grove and Oregon will be the biggest challenges.
“They usually have a large number of players playing high-level club soccer and maintain fairly large numbers in their program,” he said of Monona Grove.
He added Oregon always fields strong teams, are well-coached and said most of their players also play high-level club soccer year-round.