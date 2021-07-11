Winning games isn’t the goal this summer for the Stoughton U17 baseball team.
Building better baseball players is the task for coach Sam Raff.
Stoughton was locked in a tie game with the Oregon Senior Legion team in the top of the fifth inning, but two unearned runs set up by errors in the final two innings of a Thursday, July 8 game at Oregon High School were tough to overcome in a 6-3 loss.
Yet, Stoughton had two golden scoring opportunities late in the game.
“I think we really lost it in the batter’s box,” Raff said. “We really didn’t have the approach at the plate. If we could have taken advantage of more of the runners they gave us and the errors they made, we could have been winning.”
Oregon relief pitcher Carter Goltz wiggled out of two late-inning jams. In the top of the sixth inning, Goltz walked two batters and hit a batter as Stoughton loaded the bases with one out and trailing by one run. Goltz then induced a grounder into a 1-2-3 inning-ending double play.
In the top of the seventh, Goltz walked the leadoff batter in the inning. After a strikeout, Stoughton’s Caleb Herbst reached on an error. Oregon threw out Herbst while trying to steal for the second out. Goltz got out of the jam by striking out Connor Blaney.
Raff said he would like to have a small ball approach and play by bunting and running players into scoring position.
“I would love to play small ball, but if we get runners on second and third and strike out three times it’s not really worth it,” he said. “Getting up there and doing your job by moving guys to second and third base is key.”
Blaney went 1-for-3 with one RBI. Stoughton’s Tristan Anderson had two RBI.
Oregon’s Jack Walter pitched five innings and gave up three runs on one hit to earn the win. He struck out nine and walked three.
Stoughton (1-4) is breaking in several players who played junior varsity in the spring.
“There are some of those little things like the approach at the plate, the errors, mental errors and cleaning up those things and knowing where to go with the ball without having me tell them every single time,” Raff said. “Teaching them how to be good baseball players and execute when we need them to is the key this summer. Wins or losses are great, but I want them to become better baseball players.”
Oregon (6-1) jumped on Blaney and Stoughton for three runs in the first. Walter led off with a single. Cameron Mueller then delivered an RBI single to right to score Walter to tie the game 1-1. Tyler Soule then came through with an RBI single up the middle to giove Oregon a 2-1 lead. That set the stage for Goltz, who with two outs came through with an RBI single on a pitch in the dirt to extend Oregon’s lead to 3-1.
Stoughton pushed across two runs in the top of the third to tie the game at 3. Oregon committed an error and that opened up a scoring opportunity.
Blaney came through with an RBI single and Anderson knocked in a game-tying run on a ground out to second base to tie the game at 3. With two outs in the bottom of the third, Blaney walked a batter and Oregon’s Jaxon Brockman singled up the middle. Goltz delivered again with an RBI single to center to help Oregon regain the lead 4-3.
Blaney pitched five innings and gave up three earned runs on five hits.
“I was really impressed,” Raff said of Blaney. “He did a really good job of keeping us in the game. If our defense would have been more solid we would have went into the seventh inning with more of a shot to win that one.”