A 54 year old woman was injured in a snowmobile accident on the early afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 31, in the Town of Pleasant Springs, according to a Dane County news release.
Deer-Grove EMS responded to a call around 1 p.m. Sunday about a snowmobile accident southwest of Koshkonong Road and Tower Road in the Town of Pleasant Springs.
As a group of riders passed over a large mound, one of the drivers, Sally E. McCue, landed hard and was unable to move, the release states.
Other members of the group stabilized her until emergency responders arrived and McCue was transported to a local hospital, the release states.