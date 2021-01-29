A Beloit woman has been charged with stealing almost $600,000 from a Stoughton business she worked for.
Melanie Richards, identified in a criminal complaint as a family friend of the owners of Stellar Services LLC, at 301 Business Park Circle, wrote fraudulent checks for supplies and services to herself over a three-year period and increased her salary as the office manager without permission by adding commissions, states the complaint, filed Jan. 25 in Dane County Circuit Court.
If convicted of the two felony theft counts, she would face up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $25,000.
Stellar Services provides commissary services to correctional facilities so inmates can purchase goods on site.
According to the complaint, Richards pretended to write checks to suppliers that were actually addressed to her maiden name, Melanie Walker, and were deposited directly into her Chase Bank account, the complaint states. Those allegedly ranged from $18,000 to $2,000 each and totaled $509,000 between January 2019 and March 2020.
Starting in 2017, she also increased her $62,000 annual salary by paying herself monthly commissions totaling $89,473 despite not being a commissioned employee, the complaint states.
Richards was scheduled for an initial court appearance at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. Attorneys for both Richards and Stellar Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to the complaint, owners Ed and Patty Bierer were close friends of Richards’ and had hired her in November 2016.
Investigators began looking into the matter in late 2019, after Patty Bierer noticed Stellar Services paid nearly $30,000 to a company it rarely did business with, the complaint states. Richards was the only person other than the Bierers who had permission to write checks, according to the complaint.
On March 13, 2020, after the owners confronted Richards about the fraudulent checks she pleaded with them through text messages to not file a complaint, stating she was in debt from legal and medical bills. She also vowed to repay the stolen money with interest, according to the complaint.
“My heart is so broken; I’m really not an evil person. I will never stop loving you both. Thank you for loving me,” the text message stated.