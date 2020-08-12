A meeting to discuss the proposed whitewater park on the Yahara River has been postponed a month after a speaker could not be solidified.
Dan Glynn, city parks and recreation director, said he had been attempting to get a water quality expert from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s limnology department to speak at the Monday, Aug. 17 Whitewater Park Steering Committee meeting. As of Monday, Aug. 10, he had no commitments and subsequently decided to cancel.
At the two most recent meetings, the city has brought in speakers to present and answer questions from some Town of Pleasant Springs residents and recreational Yahara River users about the possible removal of the Fourth Street dam and what it would do to water levels and the ecology of the wildlife that live there.
Removing the Fourth Street dam is a key part of the proposal to create the whitewater park, which is hoped to draw thousands of people to Stoughton each year and bring in millions of dollars in tourism revenue. The park would feature rapids for paddlers and rafters, as well as a surfing wave.
The whitewater park would be built using matching grants, with one of those grants paying to remove the dam. Last year, the steering committee decided safety concerns and requirements of a $400,000 state grant made fully removing the dam – built in 1911 and unused for years – the best option.
Maintenance of the dam costs the city $70,000 each year, Glynn has told the Hub.
An area wildlife supervisor with the state Department of Natural Resources, Andy Paulios, told the steering committee at its Monday, June 15, meeting that if a water level drop were to narrow the Yahara River channel north of the dam, it would change the habitats of waterfowl. Paulios, however, noted he is a wildlife specialist, and therefore could not speak for how the dam removal would affect water levels. He also said whether such a change end up being positive or negative would be difficult to predict.
Paulios also told the committee the Yahara River chain is not considered a critical habitat for water birds, which the DNR defines as an area considered the most important to the overall health of aquatic plants and animals. The areas are mapped and recognized so people know which areas are most vulnerable to human impact.
Chuck Ungs, who worked on a dam modification project in Iowa to build the Manchester Whitewater Park, spoke to the committee on Monday, July 20.
Ungs, who has a degree in fisheries and wildlife biology, said he believed dam removal would bring positive impacts similar to what was seen in Iowa.
With a reference to the removal of the Manchester dam, he said, the only effect upstream would be improved water quality because there is less build up sediment and more spawning of fish throughout the Yahara River.
He said it is a misconception the dam removal would have an effect on the water level far upstream.