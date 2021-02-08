City of Stoughton officials want more information on Yahara River water flow before making a decision on the proposed whitewater park project.
After a Feb. 4 committee of the whole meeting to inform alders about the proposal’s next steps, engineering and design company Strand said it will complete the last round of hydraulic and hydrological surveys during a high flow water event, which will help predict water flow. Parks and recreation director Dan Glynn wrote in an email to the Hub engineers need a high water flow situation, so the surveys will likely be done when the snow melts.
After the modeling is updated, the whitewater park steering parks and recreation committees will make recommendations to the City Council. That governing body will then vote to move forward with either the project as presented, a traditional dam removal or keep things the way they are. That will include directing staff to withdraw the dam-removal permit application that was part of the 2020 Municipal Dam Program Grant application, Glynn wrote.
The informational meeting was scheduled after the state Department of Natural Resources denied the city a $400,000 grant to help pay for the removal of the Fourth Street dam. The three-hour presentation, which 80 people attended virtually, included slides about the history of the whitewater park going back to 2016, the current design, project benefits and the budget for the proposed park.
It also included a sediment assessment report prepared by Inter-Fluve Inc. for the Fourth Street dam in September and December of 2019, which reported a sediment layer ranging from 1-9 feet thick in the millpond directly north of the dam. Jim Killian, a DNR water management specialist, discussed the water quality of the Yahara River, which he said was not dangerous to users.
During the Feb. 4 meeting, it was clear some alders disagreed on how to move forward. Sid Boersma (Dist. 1) and Fred Hundt (D-4) questioned the validity of the studies presented, including the water sample studies and the economic impact study done by University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate students in 2018.
Boersma said that the presentation felt more like a sales pitch on the project and wasn’t inviting opposing opinions. Regina Hirsch (D-3), chair of the whitewater park steering committee and council president, said Boersma was being insulting and disruptive to the presentation.