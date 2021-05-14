A Madison woman has a warrant out for her arrest after a road rage incident that started in the Sandhill Elementary School drop-off lane and escalated into a shots-fired incident a few blocks away from school property.
Breanna L. Patton, 27, has been charged with felony endangering safety and disorderly conduct after allegedly being involved in a road rage incident on Thursday, April 8. The incident resulted in three bullets hitting the side of homes on 1500 Lincoln Ave., according to a criminal complaint filed with Dane County court. The 9mm gun thought to have been used was found with Patton’s mother, who was only identified by initials, and a gray-colored car registered to Patton was found abandoned at the BP gas station in Pleasant Springs on Hwy. N near I-90, the complaint states.
During a warrant search, police found three 9mm shell casings inside the abandoned car that were identical to the unspent ones found in the gun recovered from Patton’s mother, the criminal complaint states. According to the complaint, Patton had allegedly left the gun with her mother and allegedly told her that she had been flipped off by another person and she had shot toward them.
The arrest warrant for Patton was authorized on May 7 and there is no indication that she had been arrested as of Friday, May 14, based on online court records.
The incident started in the one-lane student drop-off area just before 9 a.m. April 8, the criminal complaint states. In an interview with police, the other woman involved, who was only identified by initials, said she had been shot at after dropping her daughter off at Sandhill. She told police she was running late for a mandatory work meeting but the person in front of her, later identified as Patton, was blocking her path and looked to be playing on her phone.
The woman told police that she then drove on the grass to get around the car in front of her, which resulted in an argument between the two women, the criminal complaint states. Upon leaving the school campus going southbound on Lincoln Avenue, the woman told police that Patton allegedly tailed her and fired three shots at her car, which was not struck.
No one was injured inside the homes that were struck by bullets. All three homeowners that police spoke to said that the bullet holes in their garages were new damage, the criminal complaint states.
