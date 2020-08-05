Teachers won’t be required to get child care for their children or be mandated to work in school buildings when the Stoughton Area School District opens the school year with virtual learning Sept. 1.
They also will not be required to be in the school building for planning or teaching virtual, SASD superintendent Tim Onsager outlined some of the school district’s virtual learning expectations during the SASD Board of Education meeting on Monday, Aug. 3.
But the district will encourage teachers to use its facilities as they deliver lessons to students in the morning and assist in the afternoons.
“One of the things we heard loud and clear from our families and staff is that our classes need to be more rigorous,” Onsager said.
The district also plans to provide limited in-person assistance for students and support for teachers struggling with child care or self care or needing professional development, he said, and it is also working to create a parent advisory group that can help with virtual learning questions parents may have.
To ensure all students have the necessary tools, the district has ordered extra Apple iPads and Chromebooks. Every kindergarten student will have an iPad to use for virtual learning and students in first grade through high school seniors will be issued a Chromebook.
The district is planning on allowing students into the schools in small groups for extra instruction for academic, social and emotional needs.
Onsager said small groups of students will be brought into the schools as early as Sept. 15 depending on COVID-19 metrics to be determined for returning to school in conjunction with Dane County Public Health and the state Department of Human Services.
On site encouraged
Teachers will be required to provide synchronized learning – with all students attending online meetings – to elementary school and high school students in the mornings, Onsager told the board.
But the district will encourage educators to use the school buildings during virtual learning because school lesson supplies are available, the online connection is consistent and there are fewer distractions, he said.
“When you are doing your synchronized learning and working with them (students) in groups, that has to be your focus,” he said. “Your focus can’t be on your own kids. Your focus needs to be on the kids in your classroom.”
Two written public comments for the meeting advised against any possible mandate to provide child care for their own children.
Afternoons will consist of extensions, intervention support and teachers contacting students, music and art classes.
Helping teachers
Professional development is being provided for teachers on a digital learning academy, Schoology, the sixth through high school senior student platform, learning items new in Google, ways to engage students and Zoom.
Board member Tim Bubon said he’s concerned the district needs to offer social and emotional support for teachers.
The district offered some self-care meditation strategies in June and is planning to offer additional health and trauma sessions where teachers can discuss stress coping strategies with other educators.
Other board members brought up having a community organization or the Stoughton Education Foundation fundraise to help families in need with child care.
“I think it’s really important to find out a way to coordinate the community efforts,” SASD Board of Education President Frank Sullivan said.