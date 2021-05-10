A man is in jail on suspicion of arson after firefighters quickly extinguished a fire early Sunday morning at Viking Laundry.
Police, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the structure fire at the 1425 E. Main Street business around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, May 9, according to a Stoughton Fire Department news release. Fire crews entered and quickly extinguished the flames by 12:25 a.m. after some fire damage and extensive smoke damage throughout the laundry area of the building.
One person was checked for smoke inhalation, according to the news release, but didn't require transport to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.
According to a Stoughton Police Department news release, Stoughton police took Jonathan Michael Reeves, 27, into custody at the scene for arson after he admitted he intentionally set the fire. Police booked Reeves, who has no listed permanent address, into the Dane County Jail.
Also responding to the fire were McFarland Fire and Rescue, Oregon Fire and EMS, Dane County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.