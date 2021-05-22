When Stoughton Health created a public waiting list for people to get their COVID-19 vaccines on Jan. 25, it ballooned to 2,000 in less than two weeks.
Now, the organization has ordered no vaccines for two weeks because no one signed up for appointments, Stoughton Health business health and wellness coordinator Jen Mora told the Hub, noting that 80% of the 6,400 doses administered were in the first three months.
“Now we are at a place where we have lots of vaccines available, but we don’t have a lot of people wanting them,” she said.
While vaccine demand around the city is down, Public Health of Dane County Madison confirmed that Stoughon has one of the higher rates of COVID-19 cases, and a slightly lower vaccination rate than the county average.
As of Monday, May 20, 61.4% of City of Stoughton residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in comparison to Dane County’s rate of 64%.
Vaccination sites in Stoughton like Stoughton Health and McGlynn’s pharmacy will continue to offer clinics for eligible people. But Mora, who has been organizing the vaccine clinics in Stoughton since the end of December said, the hospital is switching it’s gears to concentrate on education and outreach.
“It is now about reaching those people who don't have access to a computer to schedule an appointment or reaching those people we haven’t been able to connect with our online system,” Mora said. “And continue to educate the public that the vaccines are safe.”
She said they are hoping to connect with local employers to have clinics at their facilities. They are holding a vaccine clinic at Stoughton High School the week of May 24 to vaccinate staff, students and their families. They are also communicating regularly on their social media channels, and with business partners to ensure people know they can get vaccinated in Stoughton.
McGlynn’s Pharmacy, 100 East Main St., has held seven clinics since March and has vaccinated around 320 people. They are accepting walk-up appointments for the second dose of Maderna and Janssen vaccine known as Johson and Johnson, pharmacist Laura Draper told the Hub.
The pharmacy is planning to host its next clinic on Friday, May 28 for eligible people, including for the first time children 12-15 years old.
When Stoughton Health opened up their clinics to ages 12 years and up It wasn’t as big of a surge as when other demographics became eligible, Mora said. Staff ordered 30 doses and were able to use them all, though they are still hoping to vaccinate more people in that age range.
That is not the case at the mass vaccination site in Madison, the Alliant Energy Center, “Once the 12-15 opened up it was like a switch flipped again -- our demand at Alliant has rebounded completely,” Morgan Finke from PHDCM said.
Draper said she believes some people are scared, or in the “wait and see” category. But she said the virus is serious, noting she is attending a funeral this month of a family member who died of COVID-19 in December.
“If you give people the freedom to make their own decision, I hope they come to the decision to get vaccinated,” Draper said.