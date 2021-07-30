Overlooking the Yahara River, owners of a vacation rental company hope to turn the former Cully’s Cocktail Bar into an eight-person short term rental.
Prairie Construction LLC requested a permit from the city to convert the main level of the 210 S Water St. building into an eight person indoor lodging facility run by Baehr Haus vacation rentals.
The application, which is expected to be reviewed at the Aug. 9 plan commission meeting, states the area needs little renovation.
It has a bar area, a room overlooking the river that was previously used as a smoking room, a
pool table area and two bathrooms. The bar will become an island in the kitchen and the applicants will
add a shower to one of the bathrooms.
Baehr Haus has other vacation rental properties in Butternut, Merrimac and Sun Prairie and are planning to open a fourth facility in Kaukauna, the application states.
If the permit is approved construction would start in October with completion in December, the application states.