Stoughton Utilities customers are encouraged to seek assistance to pay account balances before the statewide water and electric disconnect moratorium ends April 15.
After that date, according to a news release from SU, utilities statewide may begin to disconnect service to customers who are past due on payment of their electric bills. Stoughton Utilities plans to disconnect service to all “severely delinquent” accounts that have not sought payment plans on April 21, the release states.
“We want our friends and neighbors in the community to know they have options available to them,” Brian Hoops, assistant utilities director said in a news release. “It’s something a lot of people are dealing with right now, and we are here to help however we can.”
Customers can contact Stoughton Utilities to see if they are eligible to establish a deferred payment arrangement, which can spread payment balances out over a period of time. The utility will negotiate payment options with each eligible customer based upon their financial situation. But, the utility will require a down-payment of at least one-third the past-due balance, the news release states.
In addition to payment plants, there are resources available for eligible customers through the state’s Home Energy Assistance Emergency Rental Assistance programs.
“The past year has been a hard one for many, and we are thankful we were able to keep the lights on for everyone,” Hoops wrote in the release. “That being said, we have a responsibility to do what we can to collect unpaid bills in order to keep rates low for all of our customers.
“We encourage customers struggling with their electric bills to reach out to us here at the utility and to contact assistance programs like the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program.”
Customers can review their account balances and make payments online at stoughtonutilities.com.
To make payment arrangements or to explore payment options with the utility, customers can contact Stoughton Utilities at 873-3379 during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.