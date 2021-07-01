City of Stoughton police are investigating a Thursday morning attempted robbery at Walmart Supercenter, after initial attempts to locate the person were unsuccessful.
Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, a suspect attempted to grab the purse of a 65 year old woman out of the passenger door of a stolen 2018 Toyota Camry, according to a police department news release. The suspect described in the release as a young Black man with ski mask, hooded gray sweatshirt, red sweatpants and black sneakers fled the scene toward Oregon in the car that was being driven by a Black woman.
Village of Oregon officers attempted a traffic stop along Hwy. 14, but the vehicle continued to flee at over 100 miles per hour, and police terminated the pursuit near Lacy Road, the release states.
Stoughton Police are continuing their investigation and anyone with information related to the incident should call Stoughton Police Department at (608) 873-3374.