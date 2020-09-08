Two people were taken to area hospitals after a motorcycle crash on South Street on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 6.
Around 7 p.m., a 10 year old girl and a 45 year old man were hospitalized after crashing into a parked car, according to a news release from the City of Stoughton Police Department. Neither was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the news release states.
The 10 year old girl was taken to Stoughton Hospital before being transferred by Med Flight helicopter to UW Hospital, and the man was transported from the scene to UW Hospital, the release stated.
The crash is still under investigation, the release states.