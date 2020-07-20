A 19 year old man and 18 year old woman from Stoughton were hospitalized after a rollover crash on Hwy. 138 in the Town of Dunkirk near Oak Lawn Road Thursday night that closed the highway for more than five hours.
The car, a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta, was traveling north on Hwy. 138 around 11:50 p.m. Thursday, July 16, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it went off the road, rolling over an unknown amount of times and ejecting both passengers from the vehicle, according to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The woman was flown via Med Flight helicopter to a hospital with serious injuries, and the man was driven to a local hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries, the release states.
It does not appear at this time that alcohol played a factor in the crash, according to the release, though excessive speed is thought to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.