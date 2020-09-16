The public will finally get its chance to weigh in on the proposed expansion of the gravel pit in the Town of Rutland.
Six months after a public hearing was canceled because of COVID-19, the Rutland Plan Commission scheduled a public hearing for a permit to expand the quarry for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at the Town Hall, 785 Center Road.
Rutland Clerk Dawn George said individuals who want to speak in opposition of the expansion, in support or for informational matters will have to register before the meeting. George said the town will likely implement a speaking time limit of three to five minutes, but that had not been determined as of Friday, Sept. 11.
To register, call 455-3925 or email clerk@town.rutland.wi.us. A registration form will be provided the night of the meeting.
The quarry on Center Road, which has been around since the Great Depression, has been a hot topic of debate in recent months.
Kevin Hahn, owner of the quarry, has applied to change the zoning of an additional 38 acres he wants to use to expand his business from its current nine acres. The land is zoned for agricultural uses, and the expansion would require a permit in addition to the zoning change.
Town Chair Peter Loughrin requested Dane County postpone a hearing, previously scheduled for July 28, so Rutland could have its public hearing and board action first. The town had set a hearing for March 24 but canceled it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some town residents have opposed the expansion, citing safety and noise.
Hahn’s permit application states he plans to use the additional acres to extract dolomite, a mineral composed of calcium magnesium carbonate. The limestone-like mineral will then be processed and aggregate mineral products for various uses such as building construction and roads.
The work would be ongoing in four stripping phases from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, according to the application. The work includes removing topsoil and overburden to form berm or slopes for noise reduction, landscaping and reserving material for reclamation; blasting to loosen rock from the quarry wall, crushing of the rock into appropriately sized material, stockpiling the crushed rock and other aggregate; and selling and hauling the crushed rock from the quarry site.
Before mineral extraction begins, according to the permit application, berms (rolling hills) would be created, fencing would be completed and erosion control measures would be taken.