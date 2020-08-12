Eugster’s Farm Market is expanding.
On Tuesday, Aug. 4, the popular 349-acre petting farm, with haunted houses and sunflower days at 3865 Hwy. 138 was given the green light for a 75-acre expansion by a Town of Rutland Board unanimous vote. The land is all currently owned by the family, but the rezoning will allow the family-owned business to use the land for entertainment and educational uses.
Joe Eugster, owner of Eugster’s Farm Market, made a proposal in January to rezone 75.76 acres to expand his agricultural accessory uses at Eugster’s Farm Market and Petting Farm. Previously it was zoned farmland preservation district, prohibiting development.
Those activities are held up to 200 days a year, according to the application for the expansion. The educational activities planned include the sale of agricultural and dairy products, petting farm, hiking, flower displays, a haunted house, sunflower days, lambing and kidding days, orchard days, corn mazes, pumpkin patches, folk music and Christmas trees available for cutting down.
Town of Rutland clerk Dawn George said there was no opposition to Eugster’s expansion.
“We felt like everything that was necessary was encompassed in the 17 conditions,” George said of the farm’s conditional use application.
Some of the conditions included in the approval include limitations on projected noise and pollution from outdoor lighting. Eusgter’s Farm Market will have to maintain county, local and federal business operation licensing and any other permits, as well as continue to provide off-street parking must be provided and onsite sewage disposal systems are required.
The development of Eugster’s operation will have to comply with the site plan and operational plan approved by the town board.
In the future, if the state Department of Transportation determines road improvements are needed for Eugster’s operation, the agricultural business would be required to pay the costs of improvements.