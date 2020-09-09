The Town of Dunn is moving its Election Day polling place from the Town Hall to its highway garage.
The town will use the garage space, at 4156 County Rd. B, for both early in-person absentee voting Oct. 20 and through the general election Nov. 3 to allow for more social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, clerk Cathy Hasslinger told the Observer.
Polls on Election Day will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hasslinger said the town will mail out absentee ballots to residents by mid-September.
The town will offer the earliest possible in-person absentee ballot voting on Oct. 20, with hours to be announced later.
Absentee ballots can also be mailed or dropped off to the town. Curbside voting also will be an option on Election Day.
“It’s (absentee voting) very popular, because they can stop by when it’s works for them,” Hasslinger said of the in-person absentee voting. “We want people to turn in the ballot as early as they can because we can make sure we have enough election staff and supplies. We don’t want to overwhelm our election workers.”
Hasslinger said she expects about 3,000 absentee ballots in the town this year, about two times the number the town had in the last presidential election.
Hasslinger said the town is in the process of purchasing a larger mailbox and dropbox for residents to drop off absentee ballots.
Another new feature that will help voters to have trust in the process is a statewide voter tracking system, myvote.wi.gov, that started in April. Voters can log on to the website myvote.wi.gov and can track their absentee ballot to see when it’s mailed, received and after the election if it was counted.
“A lot of people don’t know that they can track their absentee ballot,” she said. “They can track it to see if it was counted or thrown out.”