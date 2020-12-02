Property owners in the Town of Dunn will see a slight drop in town property tax rates.
Electors approved a 0.02% decrease for the proposed 2021 budget in a special town meeting and public hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 17, held over a Zoom video conference call.
The budget will be considered for final adoption at the town meeting Monday, Dec. 21.
The proposed budget has $2.26 million in projected revenues — $11,548 more than last year. Expenditures are $595,100, which is $409 less compared to 2020.
At the public hearing, the tax levy was set at $1.93 million, a 0.79% increase over last year. The tax rate will be $2.91 per $1,000 of assessed value, a 0.02% drop from last year.
While tax rates are going down slightly for the town, the proposed budget has $440,952 earmarked for road construction, which is 60% more than last year’s allocation.
“With everything on hold with COVID-19, we are not anticipating any big impacts with buildings or structures,” Town of Dunn clerk Cathy Hasslinger said. “We definitely feel like a big increase in taxes this year with people already struggling would just add to the struggle. I think it’s good (that) taxes are staying stable and going down a little bit.”
She said participation decreased in the public hearing for setting the 2021 levy, with only three residents at the meeting.
“We usually have about 20,” Hasslinger said. “I’m not sure if it’s COVID-19, or if it’s just that taxes are not going up and that is not their main issue right now.”
The driving force behind why the mill rate is declining when the tax levy is increasing is the total valuation of property in the town has increased by $5.3 million through new homes being built and construction, Hasslinger said. The new total valuation in the town for 2021 is $663.3 million.
The biggest changes to the 2021 proposed budget compared to the year before are the capital expenditure fund has $499,452 in projects earmarked. Last year, the town board targeted $565,508 in capital expenditures, but Hasslinger projects the town will use about $75,000 less in this year.
Town roads slated for resurfacing in 2021 are Hawkinson, White Oak Trail, White Oak Court, and Willow Pass.
The increase in road construction costs will be offset by an increase in capital revenue. The capital revenue is projected to be $429,587, more than five times what was allocated last year. The rise in capital revenue comes from $400,000 in loan proceeds and a $14,250 state road grant.
Hasslinger said any residents with questions about how Dunn spends tax money can inquire by contacting her at the town hall.
Hasslinger can be contacted by email at chasslinger@town.dunn.wi.us or by calling Dunn Town Hall at (608) 838-1081, extension 208.