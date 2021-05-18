The Town of Dunn has adopted a short-term rental ordinance that impacts services like AirBnB and Vrbo.
The town board unanimously approved an ordinance at its Monday, May 17, meeting that would require a $450 operators fee paid to the town, a permit for operators who rent out for more than 10 days in a year and set a process to determine maximum occupancy and parking requirements. The ordinance also limits operators who are renting out their primary residence to a maximum of 30 days in one year if they are not on-site during the rental.
If an operator has their permit revoked, the ordinance sets reinstatement costs at $1,800. The town may fine a property owner between $300 to $1,000 per day for violating conditions of their permit, and if a permit is revoked there is a 12-month waiting period before re-applying.
The ordinance will affect the 26 active units in Dunn, out of a total of 33 advertised for short-term rental use on websites such as AirBnB and Vrbo, a representative from software company Granicus told the town board.
The short-term rental ordinance does not include a room tax provision, which will remain on hold for another year. Noise and nuisance regulations will be dealt with in a separate, future ordinance that will treat renters and homeowners the same, town clerk Cathy Hasslinger said.
Hasslinger took time during the board meeting to review each aspect of the ordinance and how it will be enforced, which she called the culmination of many months of discussion including community involvement. The goal, she said, was to strike a balance between the rights of property owners to run a short-term rental business, and those of nearby residents to ensure their property and neighborhood are not disrupted.
The ordinance was drafted within the limits of state statutes for short-term rentals, Hasslinger explained, acknowledging the town was limited in its scope and did not develop some of the rules in the ordinance.
“We would have preferred more local control and opportunity for creative solutions,” Hasslinger said during the meeting. “This is the tool the state provided, so it’s what we will be working with.”
Town staff, and later a task force, drafted the ordinance following some residents' concerns that the town’s lakeshore rental properties, which attract short-term renters, operate in violation of zoning and public health requirements.
Hasslinger projects the cost to the town to manage the permits will be $7,200 annually which includes software and labor, and estimated that 16 permits would cover that cost. The town is considering contracting with software company Granicus, for $2,500 annually, to manage host compliance including tax collection, permitting/registering, and rental activity monitoring.
The ordinance’s provisions were the result of a “measured, careful approach,” Hasslinger said, which she felt was not as restrictive as some of Dunn’s neighboring municipalities. The drafting of the ordinance took hundreds of pages of comments and complaints into consideration, and that she and town staff feel good about the process through which it was created, calling it "highly defensible."
“Folks on both sides will feel this balance didn’t hit quite in the middle,” she said. “Some residents preferred it to be stricter, some wanted more flexibility – but this is certainly a place to start. It matches zoning laws and state ordinances. We can modify it later.”
Town president Ed Minihan said that this ordinance has received more public input than any other he could remember during his time on the board.
“Which is great,” Hasslinger said in response to Minihan. “People are coming out because they really care about their neighborhoods. This is the best of how that all comes together. It was hard, and at times it was contentious, but this is what a good community effort is – hashing it out.”