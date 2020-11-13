The pedestrian bridge over the Yahara River west of Jefferson Street downtown could open as soon as next week.
City public works director Brett Hebert told the Hub that the Jefferson Street pedestrian bridge closed in September after some deterioration and rust was detected on the supporting structures.
Department staff anticipated the cost to fix the bridge would fall somewhere between $10-$30,000; however, after working with engineers at Strand Associates and in-house staff the cost totalled less than $2,000.
Hebert said there will be five heavy duty brackets mounted to the bridge abutment under each girder using special concrete fasteners. Safety is the number one priority, Hebert said, but the low cost to fix the bridge is a nice highlight.
Supports are expected to be added to the bridge next week and then a final inspection will occur.