Tim Swadley is hoping for a second term as Mayor of the City of Stoughton.
Swadley announced his candidacy for re-election on Friday, Aug. 9, on social media and in an email to the Hub.
Even though the election is eight months away, he said he is excited to begin the conversation of how his vision, leadership and experience will continue to move Stoughton forward.
“I want to continue to improve the quality of life for Stoughtonites -- continuing to update our parks, expand the senior center and complete some diversified housing projects,” he told the Hub.
No one else had officially announced a bid running against Swadley during the Tuesday, April 5, election as of Aug. 9.
Swadley served on the school board for seven years and then the Common Council starting in 2011. He defeated former alder Bob McGeever in 2018 to win the mayor’s seat.
If elected, he said, he hopes to continue projects including the 51 West development by Bob Dvorak and the Curtis Brink project near the riverfront.
Since becoming mayor, he said he is proud of moving city hall to the former McFarland State Bank building and revisioning the residential phase of Kettle Park West to include more single family homes.