A group of residents hoping to address the climate crisis in the City of Stoughton is holding its first meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23.
The 11-member committee will provide resources and guidance for city departments on sustainability. Members recognize that climate change is a global issue and will conceptualize ideas and plans to tackle that crisis around the city. City buildings could undergo changes to become more sustainable, as well as integrating sustainability into other departments such as planning and recreation, Ald. Ben Heili (Dist. 4) previously told the Hub.
The committee will likely meet once a month, and spend the initial meetings developing goals and guidelines.
The Common Council approved the committee in June and has filled eight of the nine resident seats and is expected to approve their ninth seats at the council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Alds. Ben Heili (Dist. 4) and Rachel Venegas (D-1) represent the two aldermanic seats.
Mayor Tim Swadley appointed eight resident members to the committee on Aug. 10. Rich Morris, Gwen Drury, John Hallinan, Donelle Scaffifi, Stephen Jackson,Yvonne Meichtry, Denise Duranczyk and Brady Troeller will all serve on the committee.
According to member applications, there is a mix of new Stoughtonites and longtime residents with various experience in sustainability.
Donelle Scaffidi moved to Stoughton last summer. Scaffidi studied fisheries and wildlife and has a master of science in natural resources, environmental education.
Rich Morris, who owns a business at 174 E. Main St., is a beekeeper and electrical engineer. He is interested in joining the committee because everyone is in this together, he wrote on the application.
Stephen Jackson wrote that he is retired but had a lifetime of employment in environmental consulting. He was the manager of environmental strategic planning and sustainability for Alliant Energy.
“It is a very positive move for Stoughton to form this committee in order to identify and advance forward-looking, implantable ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) principles for today and future generations,” Jackson wrote.
Before retiring in 2019, Yvonne Meichtry was a college professor and staff member for 24 years. Meichtry served on sustainability committees, taught environmental science courses, served as the assistant director for the Wisconsin Center for Environmental Education and the University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point and Northern Kentucky University.
Denise Duranczyk played a role in forming the committee and has experience serving on other city groups such as the Redevelopment Authority.
John Hallinan wrote on his application that although the city has little control over how residents use natural resources but can provide information and resources about available grants to improve energy efficiency.
Brady Troeller believes their experience as a diesel technician and co-owner of a transportation company will make them a valuable asset, according to the application.
And Swadley suggested Gwen Drury serve on the committee after the Tree Commission seats were full.
She wrote to the Hub in an email that Stoughton is wonderful because of things that people in the past did to set it up.
“It can continue to be wonderful for people in the future if the people in their past (us) set it up to be. Climate change is clearly here…” she wrote.