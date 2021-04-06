In a five way race for three seats on the Stoughton Area School District Board of Education, Frank Sullivan, Mia Croyle and Alison Sorg won re-election, outpolling former board president Liz Menzer and challenger Tiffany Greenheck.
Unofficial Dane County results from Tuesday night listed Sullivan, the board president, as the top vote-getter with 2,661, followed by Sorg (2,369) and Croyle (2,300). Menzer tallied 1,841 votes, and Greenheck garnered 903. Results are considered unofficial until certified by the county and state.
In the Town of Dunkirk, Norm Monsen won another term as chair against challenger Matt Harried by a vote of 336-120. That race was the only one contested in the Town of Dunkirk, and in any of the townships surrounding the City of Stoughton.
Three Town of Dunn incumbents won re-election, with no challengers. They are Town Chair Ed Minihan and supervisors Jeffry Hodgson and Steve Greb.
Town of Rutland board supervisor Deana Zentner won the board chair seat in that jurisdiction. Newcomers Susan Williams and Steve Williams won positions as board supervisor and constable seats, respectively. Reelected for another term were clerk Dawn George and treasurer Kim Sime, who ran unopposed.
County executive Joe Parisi won again for a third full term against challenger Mary Ann Nicholson with nearly 80% of the vote.
Parisi, who has held the role of executive for a decade, had centralized his re-election campaign around continuing to guide the county through the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects.
For state Department of Public Instruction superintendent, Jill Underly won over challenger Deborah Kerr in the state-wide race, succeeding Carolyn Stanford Taylor, who had been appointed in 2018 after former superintendent Tony Evers won the gubernatorial race.