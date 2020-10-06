Farmland located on the northwest side of U.S. Hwy. 51 could become the site of a big box store and a residential subdivision.
RHD Properties, named for developer Bob Dvorak, has proposed a 70-acre commercial and residential subdivision across the west and east sides of 51, just south of the Rutland-Dunn Townline Road. It would be anchored by a 95,000 square foot store and include more than 360 residential units.
Dvorak, along with Madison-based architecture and engineering consultant MSA Professional Services, presented two concept plans for the “51 West” project at the Plan Commission meeting on Sept. 14. The concept plans were brought to the commission only to provide feedback, and no action was taken.
The project is in its “very early” stages, city director of planning and zoning Rodney Scheel said.
“It is the kickoff to have a conversation about how this area would be developed,” he said.
Before the land can be developed, the city would need to request approval from the state Department of Natural Resources to include it in the city’s Urban Service Area. That would allow the subdivision to be connected to municipal sewer service.
Of the nearly 70 acres, about 55 would be residential, with a mix of condominiums and apartments, including 38 independent living units for seniors, as well as a handful of single-family homes and duplexes.
Mayor Tim Swadley said some of the units would be workforce housing, although because this is in the conceptual phase, the exact amount is unknown. Typically, workforce housing implies prices are controlled by keeping homes small or by subsidizing rent on apartments.
The commercial building is at the center of the commercial district, surrounded by a handful of other businesses with an opening on Oak Opening Drive.
The two plans are similar, with the exception of the configuration of paved paths and a variance in the number of single family lots.
In the original plan, the paved path borders the perimeter of the subdivision west of Hwy. 51, whereas in the alternative plan, the paved path hugs alongside the park in the center of the subdivision. The alternative plan also adds three single-family units, bringing the total to 12.
Dvorak, who also developed the Nordic Ridge subdivision in the southwest part of the city, said there is an interest in duplex and multi-family lots over single-family homes. In Nordic Ridge, he said, only six single-family lots have been sold this year, compared with 10-12 lots in previous years.
Each version of the proposed plan contains roughly 11 acres of park land, which includes 3.5 acres of stormwater management and paved trails throughout the proposed neighborhoods. The park plans show a gazebo, pickleball courts, shelter and playground.
The proposal is entirely in the land formerly in the Town of Rutland. In October, the city annexed 52 acres from the Town of Dunn directly north, of the proposal, across the Rutland-Dunn Town Line Road, but no formal proposal has been submitted for that area.
Amending the Urban Service Area requires review by the Plan Commission and Common Council.
Both plans have proposed constructing a newly constructed Dvorak Drive on the western side of the development to extend to U.S. Hwy. 51 south of Rutland-Dunn Town Line Road.
Dvorak said in initial conversations with the state Department of Transportation, Velkommen Way’s connection to U.S. Hwy. 51 on the east side of the road could be eliminated to reduce the number of access points in a small space. The DOT generally prefers to limit the number of access points on major highways.