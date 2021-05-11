Forward Development Group, a familiar developer to the west side of Stoughton, is proposing a three-tenant business with a drive-thru and an outdoor patio at 2501 Jackson St.
Forward Development Group submitted plans to the city for an 8,200-square foot building. Konner Kearney, director of development and sales at FDG, wrote in an email to the Hub that two of the three spaces are already leased – one being a regional sub shop, another a national paint retailer and the third space being an office tenant.
The city had approved plans for the project in 2017, according to a memo from FDG. The proposed tenants at that time, however, preferred being in a location that was more visible to U.S. Hwy. 51.
The plans and permits approved in 2017 have since expired, and now FDG is now proposing a single building, rather than the two previously proposed to accommodate the tenants.
The restaurant space has a patio and drive-thru, although Kearney told the Plan Commission he’s unable to disclose the names of the businesses without their permission.
At the Monday, May 10, plan commission meeting, commissioners expressed concerns with the developers such as aesthetics of the building and the location of the patio. The design that members recommended to council includes the patio at the northeast end of the building.
The Common Council is expected to review the plans at the next meeting.
