Corroded pipes can cause metal contamination

State Rep. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, holds corroded galvanized plumbing that was removed from her Milwaukee house. Galvanized pipes, likely to be in older homes, can accumulate lead from service lines, such as the one supplying Johnson’s home. 

 Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism

Stoughton Utilities will apply for a grant to help homeowners pay to replace lead service lines.

The city passed an ordinance deeming such lines a nuisance and public health hazard in June. It is estimated that of Stoughton’s 4,800 water service lines, 665 of them are made of lead and on private property – meaning the property owner is responsible for footing the bill.

The grant from the state Department of Natural Resources could pay for the entire cost of the lead service lines scheduled to be replaced in 2021, which is between $3,000 and $5,000 for the average homeowner, according to an educational packet provided by SU.

SU expects to apply for the grant this month, and will be notified of whether the grant funds will be awarded in January. The city would like to replace all the private lead service lines in 2021 but can apply again in 2022 if all the service lines are not replaced and the funds are not exhausted.

Stoughton, which has many older homes, has a history of testing with lead levels higher than that of many nearby communities. Lead pipes were used in Stoughton until the 1950s, and homes constructed after 1960 are unlikely to have private lead water services lines.

As recently as 2014, River Bluff Middle School was forced to use bottled water for five months after lead levels were tested at 16 parts per billion.

In June 2019, six of 30 water quality samples tested by Stoughton Utilities in Stoughton’s drinking water exceeded the state Department of Natural Resources standard for lead, causing SU to distribute free water filtration pitchers to homes at high risk.

When SU tests the raw water, it is free of lead and the quality deemed to be “very high,” but depending on what type of pipe carries the water to the homeowner – it ends up coming out of the faucet with excess lead levels.

The EPA, state Department of Natural Resources and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention all declare there is no safe level of lead in the body. The toxic metal can seep into the drinking water through lead lines and cause long term damage to the kidneys, hearts and affecting cognitive abilities of children, according to the Center for Disease Control’s website.

Contact Mackenzie Krumme at mackenzie.krumme@wcinet.com.

Lead requirements adopted in June

A portion of the ordinance, in Sec. 74-17 sets the requirement:

Where the water utility is replacing the lead public-side water service line and the private-side water service line is lead or galvanized, the water utility will personally serve abatement orders requiring replacement of the lead or galvanized water services lines, pursuant to Section 58-6(c) of this Code, on affected property owners at least thirty (30) days prior to the date their lead or galvanized private-side water service line must be replaced.

Where the public side of the water service line is copper and the private-side water service line is lead or galvanized, the water utility will personally serve abatement orders requiring replacement of the lead or galvanized water services lines, pursuant to Section 58-6(c) of this Code, on affected property owners at least ninety (90) days prior to the date their lead or galvanized private-side water service line must be replaced.

How to identify a lead water service line

Stoughton Utilities has provided a step-by-step process for homeowners to identify the type of water service line they have. You can do so by scratching a line with a screwdriver to see the color.

Gather the necessary tools: A flathead screwdriver and a magnet.

Locate the water service line coming into the building, typically found coming into the basement through the wall or floor. Connected to that pipe should be a valve, followed by the water meter.

Locate the pipe test area. Test the section of pipe between where the pipe comes into the building and the first valve. If it is covered or wrapped, expose a small area to test.

Use the flat edge of the screwdriver to scratch through any outside corrosion on the pipe.

If the scraped area is shiny and silver, your service line is lead. A magnet will not stick to lead.

If the scraped area is copper in color like a penny, then the service line is copper. A magnet will not stick to copper.

If the scraped area remains a dull gray and the magnet sticks to the pipe, then the service line is galvanized steel.

– Stoughton Utilities