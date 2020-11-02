Stoughton Utilities will apply for a grant to help homeowners pay to replace lead service lines.
The city passed an ordinance deeming such lines a nuisance and public health hazard in June. It is estimated that of Stoughton’s 4,800 water service lines, 665 of them are made of lead and on private property – meaning the property owner is responsible for footing the bill.
The grant from the state Department of Natural Resources could pay for the entire cost of the lead service lines scheduled to be replaced in 2021, which is between $3,000 and $5,000 for the average homeowner, according to an educational packet provided by SU.
SU expects to apply for the grant this month, and will be notified of whether the grant funds will be awarded in January. The city would like to replace all the private lead service lines in 2021 but can apply again in 2022 if all the service lines are not replaced and the funds are not exhausted.
Stoughton, which has many older homes, has a history of testing with lead levels higher than that of many nearby communities. Lead pipes were used in Stoughton until the 1950s, and homes constructed after 1960 are unlikely to have private lead water services lines.
As recently as 2014, River Bluff Middle School was forced to use bottled water for five months after lead levels were tested at 16 parts per billion.
In June 2019, six of 30 water quality samples tested by Stoughton Utilities in Stoughton’s drinking water exceeded the state Department of Natural Resources standard for lead, causing SU to distribute free water filtration pitchers to homes at high risk.
When SU tests the raw water, it is free of lead and the quality deemed to be “very high,” but depending on what type of pipe carries the water to the homeowner – it ends up coming out of the faucet with excess lead levels.
The EPA, state Department of Natural Resources and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention all declare there is no safe level of lead in the body. The toxic metal can seep into the drinking water through lead lines and cause long term damage to the kidneys, hearts and affecting cognitive abilities of children, according to the Center for Disease Control’s website.