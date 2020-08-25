Stoughton’s construction growth for 2019 is on par with Dane County average, according to a state report released Aug. 14.
The growth is expected to allow an increase in available budget spending by $134,965, Jamin Friedl, city finance director, estimated.
The city’s net new construction grew 1.84%, higher than in 2019 (1.54%) and on par the average for Dane County (2.1%).
State statute prevents local governments from increasing their tax levies more than their percentage of new construction.
Last year, Stoughton had roughly $108,000 to add to its levy. City officials will use this data in their budgeting process, which will take place in October and November.
Net new construction takes into account data from Jan. 1, 2020 and it’s certified in August. Of the roughly $22.7 million in new construction, $8.5 million was residential and $14.2 million was commercial.
The city’s equalized value is about $1.27 billion, an increase of roughly $34 million over last year. From 2017 to 2018, and the year prior, the value increased $100 million.
Equalized values define a municipality’s total taxable value to ensure taxes are split equitably among recipients like the county, school district and city.