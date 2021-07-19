Developers can start taking out building permits for the 70-acre project on both sides of Hwy. 51 on Stoughton’s northwest side.
RHD Properties LLC, headed by Robert Dvorak, got approval from the Common Council on Tuesday night for a planned development with 13.6 acres of commercial development, 292 apartment units in six buildings, 30 condominium units, nine single-family homes, five duplexes and a 5-acre park to the city.
The last step in the development process is a plan that will outline finer details such as materials used on buildings, landscaping, utilities and lighting. The approval of the specific implementation plan is done by the Plan Commission, and could happen as early as August.
July 13 marked the second time the council saw the general development plan, because Stoughton ordinances require the alders to have a first and second reading.
There was little discussion or questions from alders during the meeting.
Dvorak previously told the Hub he hopes to start construction this year.
