Confident about how the company is positioned for the future, Stoughton Trailers plans to hire 300 new employees this fall for a variety of positions at its Stoughton and Brodhead facilities.
President and CEO Bob Wahlin said the company has secured a “significant number” of new orders from some of its larger trucking fleets, and is expecting “substantial growth” in 2021.
“Current and projected business is strong at Stoughton Trailers,” he said in a Wednesday, Sept. 16 news release. “We’ve gained market share. The time is right to build our workforce back up so we can meet the growing demand for the highest-quality semi-truck trailers on the road today.”
Immediate and anticipated entry-level and skilled positions are available in assembly, welding, material control and maintenance. Professional openings include engineering, quality oversight, supply chain, information technology, human resources, sales/marketing and accounting roles, according to the news release.
Stoughton Trailers’ environmental health and safety team has put numerous measures into place to prevent COVID-19 from spreading and to maximize safety in the workplace, according to the news release. Those measures include employees are required to wear masks on the premises, and many work areas have been modified to maintain social distance, with breaks staggered to limit the number of staff in break rooms. Staff are also subject to pre-shift temperature checks and are instructed to stay home in the presence of illness symptoms or if in direct contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.