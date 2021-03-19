The City of Stoughton’s municipal advising company got the green light to examine the feasibility of a tax-increment district for the 51 West development.
The Common Council authorized Ehlers by a vote of 10-2 to create an analysis to help determine whether the TID is statutorily and economically feasible at its Tuesday, March 9, Common Council meeting. Alds. Tom Majewski (Dist. 3) and Ben Heili (D-4) voted against the approval, stating they believe it is preemptive to authorize Ehlers to start the feasibility analysis before the council votes on the approving TIF.
Ehlers will deliver a feasibility analysis to the Council once complete, the agreement between Ehlers and the city states.
51 West Developer Bob Dvorak, who plans to use funds from TID No. 9 to resolve stormwater and soil infiltration issues on the property, has informally requested $3.2 million.
TIF funding is a tool municipalities use to encourage development by pooling taxes collected on increased property value from all underlying taxing districts (school district, technical college, county, city, state) to pay for infrastructure or developer incentives. A requirement of TIF is satisfying the “but for'' clause, meaning the municipality must believe that without TIF, the development would not happen.
Alders will have the final say as to whether the city creates TID No. 9, Mayor Tim Swadley said. The agreement only approves Ehlers to look into the financial impact of the TID – not the creation of it.
The financial analysis will cost $15,500, which the 51 West Developer has verbally agreed to reimburse the city for, city finance director Jamin Friedl said.
The proposal to create TID No. 9 is based on the 51 West project development which includes nearly 69 acres in the proposal – with 55 of those being residential. The residential development would include a mix of condominiums and apartments, including 38 independent living units for seniors, as well as a mix of single-family homes and duplexes.
A proposed 95,000-square-foot store would anchor the development.
At a Feb. 9, meeting Swadley noted that Dvorak originally did not anticipate asking for TIF before finding the environmental barriers.
All stormwater management for the development must be held at the site because of nearby flooding problems at Virgin Lake and Paradise stormwater facilities, as well as soil infiltration issues. It’ll require stormwater ponds to be added alongside 10 acres of park land, meaning about a fifth of the land would be taken up by those two features, Swadley told alders at the meeting.
The sanitary sewer line in Stoughton is nearing its capacity, Swadley noted, so the city requested an upgrade for the development from an 8 inch sewer line to a 10-inch line, which will cost more money.