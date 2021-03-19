Road construction of Kettle Park West’s residential phase is expected to start in the next month, paving the way for the construction of the development’s residential phase.
The construction will start with the extension of Jackson Street to the west and then some of the other streets within the westside subdivision such as Oak Opening Drive and Telemark Trail, city planning director Rodney Scheel told the Hub.
The construction of roads marks the last steps in the development process of KPW’s residential phase known as the Meadows, which include 72 single family lots, 92 carriage homes, nine twin homes and a neighborhood park, according to the KPW website.
“All the heavy lifting is really done,” Scheel said. “We are down to the point where we are constructing streets and making those sites ready for buildings.”
In 2020, the city approved the land divisions for all but one of the outlots. On Feb. 23, the Common Council approved initial land division for the last outlot that includes the Narvik Circle cul-de-sac.
FDG has been working with the city on the KPW development since 2009. The first phase, which includes the Walmart building and other outlots, was the subject of many contentious votes and even a citizen-sponsored advisory referendum, in which a majority of voters opposed both taxpayer financing and the development itself.
Walmart opened in 2017, and by then, FDG was already working on its second phase, which started with a hotel and senior housing.