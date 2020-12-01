The Stoughton Police Department logged 2,390 incidents for September. Cases of interest for the month were: four OWIs, one sexual assault, four stolen vehicles, three burglaries, two drug incidents, 18 thefts, eight domestic disturbances, six threats, 18 disturbances, 20 disorderly conducts, 23 traffic crashes, 74 EMS assists, 13 alarms, seven juvenile incidents, 66 911 calls, five warrant arrests, 19 animal complaints, 21 traffic complaints, and officers responded to 21 suspicious activity calls. Officers also logged 32 check persons, 45 check properties, 72 assist cases, 36 criminal charges, 14 ordinance violations, and 100 traffic arrests from 132 traffic stops.
The following were identified as significant cases by the Stoughton Police Department:
Sept. 1
Officers arrested a 30 year old man for battery and disorderly conduct following a domestic disturbance.
Sept. 4
Officers arrested a 39 year old man for felony theft, felony bail jumping and an outstanding warrant following a retail theft incident at Walmart.
Officers arrested a 24 year old man for physical abuse of a child, disorderly conduct and bail jumping following a domestic disturbance.
Sept. 5
Officer took a 30 year old man into protective custody and transported him to the Mental Health Center following a disturbance where the subject was having mental health issues.
Sept. 6
Officers referred charges of violation of restraining order on a 29 year old man who entered a residence in violation of the restraining order.
Sept. 7
Officers arrested a 19 year old man for disorderly conduct following a domestic disturbance.
Officers arrested a 28 year old man for operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, resisting/obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant following a stolen vehicle report. The officer spotted the stolen vehicle while on patrol and the suspect was apprehended after a short foot chase.
Sept. 10
Officers arrested a 44 year old man on an outstanding felony warrant following a noise complaint.
Officers arrested a 24 year old man for disorderly conduct and bail jumping following a domestic disturbance.
Sept. 14.
Officers referred charges on a 19 year old man for inference with the custody of a child following an incident where the suspect was harboring a missing 16 year old from Fort Atkinson.
Sept. 17
Officers arrested a 38 year old man for disorderly conduct following a domestic disturbance.
Officers referred charges on a 34 year old man for felony theft following an investigation into an employee stealing property from a local business.
Sept. 18
Officers arrested a 35 year old man for disorderly conduct and bail jumping following a domestic disturbance.
Officers arrested a 30 year old man for burglary following an investigation into a residential burglary. The suspect was known to the victim and the stolen property was found in his vehicle when he was stopped for a traffic violation in Fitchburg.
Sept. 19
Officers referred charges on a 34 year old woman for felony theft and felony bail jumping following an investigation into a retail theft at Walmart.
Sept. 21
Officers arrested a 48 year old man on an outstanding warrant following a traffic stop.
Officers investigating a stolen vehicle from a residence. The vehicle was taken by an acquaintance and has been recovered in Madison. The suspect is still at large.
Sept. 23
Officers arrested a 23 year old man for felony theft and felony bail jumping following an incident of retail theft at Walmart. The subject also had several pending cases for theft.
Officers assisted the Dane County Sheriff’s Department with a weapon offense on Starr School Road involving several subjects chasing each other and threatening with firearms.
Sept. 25
Officers arrested a 57 year old man for felony OWI fourth offense following a traffic stop.
Sept. 26
Officers arrested a 23 year old man for felony bail jumping following the suspect violating conditions of his bail by contacting the victim in the previous case.
Sept. 27
Officers issued several citations for procuring alcohol for an underage person as part of routine alcohol compliance checks of licensed establishments.
Sept. 29
Officers cited an 18 year old man for battery following a fight in front of a residence.
Sept. 30
Officers arrested a 30 year old man for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property following a domestic disturbance.