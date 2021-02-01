The Stoughton Police Department logged 1,875 incidents for October. Cases of interest for the month were: two operating while intoxicated, three sexual assaults, two burglaries, one drug incident, eight thefts, five domestic disturbances, two threats, 27 disturbances, 19 disorderly conducts, 23 traffic crashes, 70 EMS assists, 12 alarms, three juvenile incidents, 88 emergency 911 calls, two warrant arrests, 13 animal complaints and 17 traffic complaints.
Officers responded to 26 suspicious activity calls and also logged 46 check persons, 50 check properties, 71 assist cases, 22 criminal charges, four ordinance violations and 22 traffic arrests from 35 traffic stops.
The following were identified as significant cases by the Stoughton Police Department:
Oct. 1
Officers cited a 22 year old woman for theft following an investigation into employee thefts at a retail store.
Oct. 2
Officers arrested a 21 year old woman for battery and disorderly conduct following a domestic disturbance. A 23 year old man was also arrested for disorderly conduct and bail jumping for the incident.
Officers arrested a 35 year old woman for a probation violation following a noise disturbance and the subject violating conditions of probation.
Oct. 3
Officers referred charges of resisting/obstructing an officer on a 13 year old girl following an EMS call where the juvenile attempted to attack the officer.
Oct. 4
Officers cited four subjects, a 20 year old man, two 17 year old men and a 15 year old girl, for criminal trespassing following a report of a burglary in progress. The subjects had entered the vacant Stoughton Area School District Administration building.
Oct. 6
Officers arrested a 23 year old man for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property following a disturbance at a local restaurant by an employee.
Oct. 10
Officers responded to a shooting that occurred outside of Shakers Saloon bar, 111 Chalet Dr. According to reports, at least two subjects exchanged gunfire after a disturbance. Suspects fled prior to officers arriving on scene. Approximately 15 shell casings were discovered at the scene. A short time later, the state patrol had come across a vehicle in the ditch near I-90/I-39 and Hwy. 51 interchange. Blood was discovered in the vehicle, not related to the crash. Officers were then notified by Edgerton Hospital that a subject walked into the hospital with six gunshot wounds. The subject later confirmed with officers that he was involved in an altercation and shot in the Shakers incident.
Oct. 16
Officers arrested a 31 year old man on a probation violation following a traffic stop. The person was also cited for a traffic violation.
Officers arrested a 34 year old man for child abuse following an incident where the child was struck by the adult at a residence.
Oct. 19
Officers arrested a 26 year old man for disorderly conduct following a domestic disturbance.
Oct. 20
Officers referred charges of battery and disorderly conduct on a 15 year old boy following a domestic disturbance.
Oct. 26
Officers arrested a 41 year old man for OWI third offense, parole violation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic schedule I drug and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic incident where the subject was unconscious in a vehicle stopped at an intersection.
Oct. 29
Officers arrested a 42 year old man for negligent use of a weapon, battery to an officer, resisting/obstructing an officer, battery and disorderly conduct following a domestic disturbance. During the incident, the suspect threw a chair at officers prior to being taken into custody.