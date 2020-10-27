The Stoughton Police Department logged 2,851 incidents for July. Cases of interest for
the month were: Three OWI, two stolen vehicles, six drug incidents, 21 thefts,
five domestic disturbances, nine threats, 48 disturbances, 15 disorderly
conducts, 11 traffic crashes, 79 EMS assists, five alarms, five juvenile
incidents, 86 911 calls, three warrant arrests, 24 animal complaints, and
officers responded to 31 suspicious activity calls. Officers also logged 45 check
persons, 50 check properties, 77 assist cases, 17 criminal charges, 15 ordinance
violations, and 74 traffic arrests from 103 traffic stops.
The following were identified as significant cases by the Stoughton Police Department:
July 2
Officers arrested a 53 year old man for disorderly conduct and a probation hold
following an incident where the man created a disturbance while intoxicated in violation of his
probation.
July 4
Officers arrested a 37 year old man for disorderly conduct following a domestic
disturbance.
Officers arrested a 32 year old man for felony sixth offense OWI and numerous other
traffic offenses following a traffic stop.
July 5
Officers arrested a 19 year old man for felony bail jumping, third degree sexual assault
following an incident where the victim reported that she was sexually assaulted in a residence. Both the suspect and victim knew each other.
July 6
Officers arrested a 30 year old man on a probation hold and operating a vehicle after
without a license following a traffic stop.
July 7
Officers arrested a 48 year old woman for disorderly conduct following a domestic
disturbance.
Officers arrested a 44 year old woman for possession of narcotic Schedule I Drug and
also cited her for possession of THC following a traffic stop.
July 8
Officers arrested a 58 year old man for bail jumping, an outstanding warrant, and a
probation hold following a subject calling the police department to turn himself in on the outstanding warrant.
During the officer’s contacts at the residence, a 60 year old man was also arrested for
resisting/obstructing an officer and several outstanding warrants after he tried to identify
himself as someone else to avoid the warrants.
July 10
Officers referred a 15 year old boy to juvenile court on charges of two counts of
battery and disorderly conduct following a domestic related incident.
Officers cited a 50 year old man for theft following a prowler complaint where it was
discovered that the suspect had stolen items from a vehicle.
July 18
Officers cited a 40 year old woman and a 35 year old man for retail theft following a
theft from a local retail store.
July 22
Officers arrested a 23 year old man for disorderly conduct and bail jumping following
a domestic disturbance.
Officers referred multiple charges of retail theft to the district attorney’s office on a
41 year old woman following an investigation into several retail thefts around the City. Suspect
remains at large.
July 24
Officers cited an 18 year old man and a 19 year old man for disorderly conduct and
underage drinking following a disturbance call at a residence.
July28
Officers cited a 37 year old man for retail theft following the theft of auto parts from a
retail store.
July 31
Officers arrested 23 year old man for bail jumping and violation of restraining order
following a domestic related incident.