Stock Photo Stoughton Police Department
Photo by Mackenzie Krumme

The Stoughton Police Department logged 2,851 incidents for July. Cases of interest for

the month were: Three OWI, two stolen vehicles, six drug incidents, 21 thefts,

five domestic disturbances, nine threats, 48 disturbances, 15 disorderly

conducts, 11 traffic crashes, 79 EMS assists, five alarms, five juvenile

incidents, 86 911 calls, three warrant arrests, 24 animal complaints, and

officers responded to 31 suspicious activity calls. Officers also logged 45 check

persons, 50 check properties, 77 assist cases, 17 criminal charges, 15 ordinance

violations, and 74 traffic arrests from 103 traffic stops.

The following were identified as significant cases by the Stoughton Police Department:

July 2

Officers arrested a 53 year old man for disorderly conduct and a probation hold

following an incident where the man created a disturbance while intoxicated in violation of his

probation.

July 4

Officers arrested a 37 year old man for disorderly conduct following a domestic

disturbance.

Officers arrested a 32 year old man for felony sixth offense OWI and numerous other

traffic offenses following a traffic stop.

July 5

Officers arrested a 19 year old man for felony bail jumping, third degree sexual assault

following an incident where the victim reported that she was sexually assaulted in a residence. Both the suspect and victim knew each other.

July 6

Officers arrested a 30 year old man on a probation hold and operating a vehicle after

without a license following a traffic stop.

July 7

Officers arrested a 48 year old woman for disorderly conduct following a domestic

disturbance.

Officers arrested a 44 year old woman for possession of narcotic Schedule I Drug and

also cited her for possession of THC following a traffic stop.

July 8

Officers arrested a 58 year old man for bail jumping, an outstanding warrant, and a

probation hold following a subject calling the police department to turn himself in on the outstanding warrant.

During the officer’s contacts at the residence, a 60 year old man was also arrested for

resisting/obstructing an officer and several outstanding warrants after he tried to identify

himself as someone else to avoid the warrants.

July 10

Officers referred a 15 year old boy to juvenile court on charges of two counts of

battery and disorderly conduct following a domestic related incident.

Officers cited a 50 year old man for theft following a prowler complaint where it was

discovered that the suspect had stolen items from a vehicle.

July 18

Officers cited a 40 year old woman and a 35 year old man for retail theft following a

theft from a local retail store.

July 22

Officers arrested a 23 year old man for disorderly conduct and bail jumping following

a domestic disturbance.

Officers referred multiple charges of retail theft to the district attorney’s office on a

41 year old woman following an investigation into several retail thefts around the City. Suspect

remains at large.

July 24

Officers cited an 18 year old man and a 19 year old man for disorderly conduct and

underage drinking following a disturbance call at a residence.

July28

Officers cited a 37 year old man for retail theft following the theft of auto parts from a

retail store.

July 31

Officers arrested 23 year old man for bail jumping and violation of restraining order

following a domestic related incident.