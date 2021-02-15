The Stoughton Police Department logged 1,623 incidents for November. Cases of interest for the month were: eight OWIs, two stolen vehicles, two burglaries, four drug incidents, 19 thefts, 10 domestic disturbances, seven threats, 14 disturbances, 13 disorderly conducts, 15 traffic crashes, 63 EMS assists, nine alarms, two juvenile incidents, 69 emergency 911 calls, 16 animal complaints, 15 traffic complaints, and officers responded to 30 suspicious activity calls.
Officers also logged 32 check persons, 59 check properties, 30 assist cases, 16 criminal charges, eight ordinance violations and 25 traffic arrests from 53 traffic stops.
The following were identified as significant cases by the Stoughton Police Department:
Nov. 1
Officers arrested a 48 year old man for felony fourth offense OWI following a traffic stop.
Officers are investigating a burglary and subsequent stolen vehicle from a residence. Follow up investigation has determined that a band of roving car thieves from the Madison area is responsible for the burglary and theft. The case remains under investigation.
Nov. 3
Officers investigated another burglary and theft of an auto from a residence. The vehicle also had weapons inside of it when stolen. The case was connected to the one from Nov. 1 and suspects have been identified. The case remains under investigation. Both vehicles have since been recovered.
Nov. 6
Officers arrested a 30 year old man for felony bail jumping, OWI, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop.
Nov. 10
Officers arrested a 23 year old man for disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing an officer and a probation hold following a domestic disturbance.
Nov. 11
Officers arrested a 32 year old man for disorderly conduct following a domestic disturbance.
Nov. 12
Officers cited a 20 year old man for retail theft after the subject stole beer from a local convenience store.
Nov. 16
Officers cited a 42 year old woman for retail theft after the subject stole items from a retail store.
Nov. 17
Officers arrested a 36 year old man for bail jumping following the subject stealing items from a retail store while out on bail for similar offenses. The subject was also cited for retail theft.
Nov. 18
Officers referred charges on a 23 year old woman for violation of court a order after the subject repeatedly attempted contact with the complainant in violation of a restraining order.
Nov. 19
Officers are investigating a fraud case involving a local business that had checks made out from a bank account and sent to random people around the country. The business was able to stop payment on the checks before there was any loss. The case remains under investigation.
Nov. 26
Officers cited a 24 year old man and a 43 year old man both for disorderly conduct following a mutual fight between the two that knew each other.
Nov. 27
Officers arrested a 30 year old man for second offense OWI following a traffic stop.
Nov. 30
Officers arrested a 40 year old man for disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing an officer and a probation hold following a disturbance at a residence.