The Stoughton Police Department logged 2,305 incidents for August. Cases of interest for the month were: Two OWIs, two sexual assaults, seven burglaries, three drug incidents, 15 thefts, 14 domestic disturbances, nine threats, 26 disturbances, seven disorderly conducts, 17 traffic crashes, 62 EMS assists, eight alarms, eight juvenile incidents, 89 911 calls, five warrant arrests, 17 animal complaints, and officers responded to 27 suspicious activity calls. Officers also logged 37 check persons, 40 check properties, 83 assist cases, 33 criminal charges, four ordinance violations, and 74 traffic arrests from 80 traffic stops.
The following were identified as significant cases by the Stoughton Police Department:
Aug. 6
Officers arrested a 35 year old man for battery, resisting/obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and bail jumping following a domestic disturbance.
Officers arrested a 28 year old woman on an outstanding warrant following the officers discovering the warrant while investigating the previous domestic disturbance.
Aug. 10
Officer took a 45 year old man into protective custody on a court ordered commitment and transported him to the detoxification center.
Officers arrested a 28 year old woman for bail jumping following a disturbance at the Stoughton Hospital with the intoxicated subject. The suspect was on bail conditions to not consume alcohol.
Aug. 11
Officers referred charges on a 23 year old man for retail theft following a theft from Pick N Save where the subject entered and stole cartons of cigarettes from the closed service counter. The subject ran from the scene and remains at large.
Aug. 16
Officers referred charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping on a 25 year old man following a drug overdose call.
Aug. 17
Officers arrested a 23 year old man for disorderly conduct following a domestic disturbance.
Aug. 18
Officers arrested a 25 year old man for an outstanding warrant following the officer getting a hint on the vehicle owner being wanted.
Aug. 19
Officers arrested a 33 year old man for disorderly conduct following a domestic disturbance.
Officers arrested a 20 year old man for felony retail theft and a probation hold following a theft from Walmart. The subject was also arrested on an outstanding warrant. Two other 20 year old women were also cited for retail theft in the incident.
Officers arrested a 45 year old woman for disorderly conduct following a domestic disturbance.
Aug. 20
Officers arrested a 19 year old man on a probation violation following after the officer observed the subject acting suspiciously. The subject was found to be out in violation of his probation rules and admitted to wanting to commit suicide.
Officers referred charges of burglary, battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct on a 42 year old man following a domestic disturbance. The subject fled prior to officers arriving.
Officers referred charges of unlawful use of computerized communications (text threats) on a 15 year old boy after he threatened another person.
Officers arrested a 28 year old man on a probation hold following a traffic stop.
Aug. 21
Officers arrested a 41 year old woman on an outstanding warrant following a disturbance at a retail store.
Aug. 22
Officers arrested a 58 year old woman for ID tampering and bail jumping following a traffic stop.
Aug. 27
Officers arrested a 20 year old man on an outstanding warrant following a request from the issuing authority.
Aug. 28
Officers arrested a 29 year old man for possession of heroin, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping following a report of a subject going through vehicles in a parking lot. Officers discovered stolen property and drugs.
Officers arrested a 29 year old man on an outstanding warrant following a report of a disturbance.
Aug. 30
Officers arrested a 24 year old man for felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct following a disturbance and fight at a residence.
Aug. 31
Officers arrested a 23 year old man for disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and bail jumping following a domestic disturbance.