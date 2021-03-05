Seeking to reduce both speeding and the amount of vehicle collisions along Hwy. 51, City of Stoughton Police started a “U.S. Highway 51 Corridor Traffic Enforcement” program on March 1.
According to a Friday, March 5, Stoughton Police Department news release, state Department of Transportation officials asked the department to increase its presence along the highway, due to an increase in speeds and recent crashes including injury and fatality crashes.
“The police department developed a plan which will not only include an increased presence in the area but increased speed enforcement along with enforcement of other dangerous driving behaviors,” the release stated. “These are temporary measures to reduce crashes until the Highway 51 corridor, study and reconstruction are completed, at which time the program will be reevaluated.”
According to the news release, the enforcement program will place officers on the highway more often, and move along different areas of the highway within the City of Stoughton to “try to gain compliance and increase safety in the Hwy. 51 corridor for all residents and visitors.”