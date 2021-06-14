A Stoughton man has pleaded guilty to a felony battery charge after a stabbing incident on the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue in April 2020.
During a plea/sentencing hearing Thursday, June 10, Dane County Court Judge Ellen Berz sentenced William J. Skinner IV, 31, to three and a half total years. One and a half of those includes confinement, for which he’s already served 353 days in Dane County Jail at the time of sentencing. The remaining two years will be on extended supervision outside of an incarceration institution.
Skinner had also been charged with two felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of felony bail jumping, but all three charges were dismissed on the prosecutor’s request during the hearing, according to online court records.
Prior to his June court appearance, Skinner had been out on a $2,400 bond since April 6. Berz ordered Skinter to have a GPS tracker, alcohol monitoring and remain in his home on the 1300 block of Fulton Road at all times, except for when going to medical appointments or court appointments. Upon his sentencing, the court returned $2,308 of Skinners’ cash bond, according to online court records.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court in April 2020, Skinner had entered a home at 3:30 a.m. April 20 on the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue looking for a stolen cell phone. A person allegedly attempted to stop him from entering the apartment, and two other people restrained him against the wall. During the altercation, one person was stabbed in the left arm and above the rib cage by Skinner with a four-inch knife, the complaint states.
