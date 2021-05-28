Stoughton resident Todd Templeton was charged in a federal grand jury indictment this week with robbing two Dane County banks earlier this year, including the Associated Bank in Stoughton. Wisconsin State Journal reported on May 27 that the indictment alleges that Templeton, 51, robbed the Associated Bank, 117 King St., on Feb. 24 and the Associated Bank, 4407 Cottage Grove Road in Madison, on March 3. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Templeton on March 12 in Cleveland, Tennessee.
If convicted, Templeton faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each count.