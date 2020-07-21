The Stoughton Police Department logged 1,930 incidents for March.
Cases of interest were: two OWIs, two drug incidents, five thefts, five domestic disturbances, six threats, 30 disturbances, nine disorderly conducts, 18 traffic crashes, 47 EMS assists, 10 alarms, eight juvenile incidents, 69 911 calls, nine warrant arrests, 14 animal complaints, and officers responded to 28 suspicious activity calls. Officers also logged 52 check persons, 72 check properties, 83 assist cases, 30 criminal charges, 21 ordinance violations, and 23 traffic arrests from 51 traffic stops.
The following were identified as significant cases by the Stoughton Police Department:
March 2
Officers arrested a 66 year old man on a bail jumping charge for repeatedly calling the police department with frivolous complaints, in violation of his bail conditions.
March 7
Officers arrested a 24 year old man for burglary, felony bail jumping and criminal damage to property after a break-in to a downtown business.
March 10
Officers arrested a 23 year old man on an outstanding warrant after he turned himself in at the police department.
March 13
Officers arrested a 37 year old man on an outstanding warrant following a request from another agency to locate him at a residence.
March 15
Officers arrested a 66 year old man for bail jumping charge for repeatedly calling the police department with frivolous complaints in violation of his bail conditions.
March 16
Officers arrested 23 year old man for theft, trespassing and several outstanding warrants following a retail theft at a convenience store. He also had an outstanding warrant.
March 17
Officers referred charges of bail jumping on a 66 year old man found intoxicated at a grocery store in violation of his bail conditions.
March 19
Officers referred charges on a 62 year old man for felony bomb threat and unlawful use of the phone after he called in a bomb threat to the police department. He was located and taken into custody and transported to the detoxification unit.
March 23
Officers referred charges of battery on a 33 year old man after a disturbance between neighbors in an apartment complex.
March 22
Officers arrested a 36 year old man on an outstanding warrant following an interview from the above battery case.
March 23
Officers arrested a 47 year old man and a 38 year old woman for two counts of retail theft and outstanding warrants following a witnessed retail theft from Walmart. They had attempted to steal a TV and video games. The man also had several outstanding warrants.
Officers arrested a 38 year old man for battery, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct following a domestic disturbance.
March 24
Officers referred charges of violation of a restraining order on a 53 year old man following a domestic disturbance.
Officers arrested for theft and disorderly conduct a 19 year old man, an 18 year old man and a 17 year old boy following a disturbance and fight that occurred during a drug transaction.
March 25
Officers referred a 12 year old boy to juvenile court on charges of false imprisonment, resisting/obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct following a domestic disturbance.
March 26
Officers arrested a 34 year old woman on an outstanding warrant after she came to the police department on another matter and officers discovered the warrant.
March 31
Officers arrested a 25 year old man for felony bail jumping, resisting an officer,
possession of a Schedule I and II narcotic, and possession of drug paraphernalia following a drug overdose.