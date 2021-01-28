As the COVID-19 vaccines become available, Stoughton Health will begin hosting vaccines clinics for eligible people.
Staff created a waiting list for people to sign up after the state Department of Health Services announced on Monday, Jan. 25 that adults age 65 and older will be eligible.
Stoughton Health will contact people eligible to receive the vaccine through email to schedule an appointment, its website states. In the meantime, staff asks participants not to call to set up an appointment.
“There are hundreds of thousands of people eligible in this current vaccination phase and our ability to vaccinate depends on vaccine supplies,” according to the Stoughton Health website. “Our phone lines need to remain open for patients who are experiencing active symptoms or have acute care needs.”
COVID-19 vaccines provided by Stoughton Health are free and insurance is not billed, and patients can schedule an appointment for the second dose during the initial appointment.
While waiting to receive the vaccine, COVID-19 protocols remain important, according to Stoughton Health’s website.
“While waiting to receive your vaccine, please continue to be vigilant in protecting yourself and others from spreading illness: wear a mask, maintain social distance, practice frequent hand washing, do not gather with people you do not live with, and stay home when you are sick,” the website states.
For information and to sign up for the waiting list, visit stoughtonhealth.com.