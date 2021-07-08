With an impending deadline of Dec. 15, the City of Stoughton’s partnership with Five Star Energy Services has removed nearly a third of the private lead lines that contaminate the drinking water supply.
Lead service lines in Stoughton are considered a public nuisance and safety threat under a June 2020 ordinance. As of Wednesday, July 7, the city has removed 200 of the lead service lines that are at least partially attached to households, Utilities Director Jill Weiss told the Hub. That brings the city to around 30% of its goal of removing the roughly 700 lines before the end of the year, Weiss added.
The initiative for all of the pipes leading to residential homes to be lead-free by the end of 2021 is in conjunction with a state Department of Natural Resources grant that will cover 100% of the cost for homeowners. A typical lead service line replacement can cost homeowners between $3,000 and $5,000, at Utilities news release states.
Galvanized steel water service replacements are also eligible for funding, because the galvanized services line was downstream of lead water services lines, Weiss said.
Wisconsin ranks in the top 10 states for the percentage of children to be lead poisoned, with one in 13 children testing for dangerous levels of lead exposure, according to the state Department of Health Services.
“Lead poisoning has affected children in every county in Wisconsin. Since 1996, over 200,000 children have been identified as having dangerous amounts of lead in their body,” according to a 2016 DHS publication.
Weiss said Five Star Energy has divided its staff into two teams to remove the lead service lines, and estimates they could be done in removing lead service lines from homes in October. Scheduling removal times with homeowners gets more complex as the completion date nears, Weiss added, which can extend the project completion date.
The team can remove most lead service lines without digging a trench, but does require access to a homeowner’s basement to complete the project.
Weiss said there are still roughly 30 homes that have been identified as having lead service lines that have not been in contact with Stoughton Utilities.
If a home was built before 1960, and residents are unsure if the house has lead or galvanized steel, they should contact Stoughton Utilities, whose staff will perform a free inspection.
Homes that do not have their lead service lines removed before Dec. 15 risk paying the cost out-of-pocket.