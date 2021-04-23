While many businesses and organizations struggled to fare during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mike Heger told the Hub that the Stoughton Food Pantry has been thriving.
And it’s all thanks to the generosity of the community.
Because the pantry has roughly doubled its monetary and food donations, Heger said it can implement some new changes starting this May. These include a contactless delivery service and giving clients two pantry visits, as opposed to one, a month.
The delivery service is meant to help people who don’t have access to transportation or have a condition preventing them from leaving their home. Eligible clients can place a phone order to the pantry, 873-8103, and two days a month volunteers will drive out to make contactless deliveries, Heger said.
And when determining a client’s eligibility to use the pantry, Heger said staff are now looking at weekly income instead of annual. So for those who have been laid-off, their current financial situation will be taken into account, Heger said.
Heger said the generous donations from the Stoughton community made all of these changes possible.
“The Stoughton community, you can't say enough good things about them,” Heger said. “They are 100% for you every inch of the way which makes our job a lot easier.”
Heger hopes that these changes will “alleviate” other financial stresses like paying for rent, utilities or medical bills. And after a tough year, Heger is glad that the pantry will be able to support more people.
“If you need a hand come see us,” Heger said. “We're here to help you.”