Ben Chadwick was known as a sweet young man, with a curious mind and a dedication to working hard.
“He carried himself with respect and was always polite,” Chris Quam, Stoughton Fair president told the Hub on Sunday, July 4. “And he always knew how to work the crowd. If you’d go to school events -- he’d be the kid yelling ‘nice catch’ to anybody. He didn’t care if nobody else would be cheering, he was cheering.”
On Friday, July 2, Chadwick, a 16 year old from Marshall, died in a car accident as he was on his way to the Stoughton Fair at Mandt Park. Almost immediately, the fair and greater Stoughton community came out to support the Chadwick family -- raising $80,000 in less than 48 hours.
The fair is a tight knit family, Quam, said, with many people who are involved in 4-H and FFA knowing Chadwick and his family. He had been showing at the fair for at least six years, and his two older siblings had already aged out. Chadwick’s family have always been huge supporters of the fair, including this year, where they offered to sponsor the trophies, Quam added.
“They have always shown us kindness out of their hearts to support us -- it just made sense for us to try and do something to support them,” Quam said.
After hearing of the news, the fair community immediately started a campaign to generate support for Chadwick’s auction that was supposed to take place the next day with his black steer.
At noon on Saturday, July 3, at the Arena on the Mandt Park grounds was packed with people who showed up in person to raise money for Chadwick’s family through the fair’s annual meat animal sale. Chadwick’s steer was the first to be auctioned off.
His siblings accompanied his black steer during the sale while people watched with teary eyes.
“There wasn’t a dry eye in the house,” Quam said. “I introduced the family, the situation and announced what we were doing. Our hope was to raise money for the family. It was a hard, hard speech to give because I have a close tie with the family. You just knew everybody there was for him… and it just ahh.. it ached but everybody was very open to give and support.”
Chadwick’s steer sold twice. The first time, it sold for $14 per pound, then it was given back to the auction and sold for a second time at $9 per pound. The market rate for steer is $1.25 a pound, Quam said. After the auction, a group of farmers and community members also donated a single check for $23,000.
All the money will be donated to Chadwick’s family to pay for his funeral expenses.
“There is no goal, but we just hope whatever is raised will help them through this time -- it will never replace Ben -- but we hope to carry on the legacy of a great exhibor, friend and family member,” Quam said.
The fair board will continue to take donations for Ben Chadwick’s family. People wanting to donate can send a check to Stoughton Fair IN MEMORY OF BEN at P.O. box 52 Stoughton, WI, 53589.