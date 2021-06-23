The 51 West development, a mixed commercial and residential project on Stoughton’s northwest side, could be approved as early as mid-July.
The day after the City of Stoughton Common Council discussed the project Tuesday, June 22, Mayor Tim Swadley told the Hub the second reading for both the rezoning ordinance and the general development plan is likely to be at its Tuesday, July 13, meeting. There was little discussion about either item during the first reading of the ordinances, Swadley told the Hub on Wednesday, June 23, adding he doesn’t anticipate many changes.
“There really weren’t any questions – we’ve been talking about this development for almost a year now, so I think most of the council members are familiar with the layout,” Swadley said.
The 70-acre development by RHD Properties LLC, headed by Robert Dvorak, would be located on two sides of U.S. Hwy. 51, near the Rutland Dunn Town Line Road. The proposal features 13.6 acres of commercial development, 292 apartment units in six buildings, 30 condominium units, nine single-family homes, five duplexes and a 5-acre park.
If both the rezoning and the general development plan are approved, a more detailed set of documents, called a specific implementation plan, would follow. Approval of that plan would allow RHD Properties to start moving dirt for the east side of Hwy. 51 in late August, and grading would likely start in the fall, the plan states. Construction of the west side of U.S. Hwy. 51 would come in phases, possibly starting in the spring of 2023.
The general development plan submitted for consideration is consistent with both concept plans that have been discussed in the months prior and the neighborhood plan approved for the northwestern side of Stoughton nearly a decade ago, Swadley said. He added that the trail paths included in the plan match up with those conceptualized for the Linnerud property north and east of Hwy. 51 adjacent to the Sandhill Elementary School.
The city isn’t working with any developers for the land adjacent to the 51 West development, Swadley explained, but is wanting to ensure any future trail paths will connect.
The Plan Commission raised safety concerns about the between such large buildings at its June 14 meeting. But Stoughton fire chief Josh Ripp joined the meeting toward the end to inform commissioners he felt the 20-foot buffer was adequate. Those concerns did not come up at the June 22 council meeting, Swadley said.
On July 8, the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission is set to consider whether to bring the land the development is proposed for into the city’s urban service area. That is a necessary step for most development, as it allows for sewer service.
A general development plan shows the layout of the property, along with building types, uses and traffic flow. Approval provides the developer the right to build the project, as long as its specific implementation plan doesn’t significantly deviate from it.
The specific implementation plan could be approved as early as August; it would go through both the Plan Commission and Common Council. That plan would include such details as materials used on buildings, landscaping, utilities and lighting.
A plan to build a subdivision and a 95,000 square foot big box store on Stoughton’s west side is headed to a public hearing this month.
The state Department of Transportation is seeking public input on a proposed project at the corner of Hwy. 51 and County B/AB as a means of im…
Developers of a proposed 69-acre development U.S. Hwy. 51 are taking the temperature of the Common Council for $3 million in tax-increment-financing.